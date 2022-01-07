Georgia Rita Meagher Obituary

Georgia Rita Meagher, 95, of East Hardwick, Vt., passed away on Jan. 6, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Georgia was born on Sept. 23, 1926 in New York City, the oldest of five children born to Michael and Jane (Federico) Garcia. During World War II, Georgia worked in New York City for the U.S. government where she met her lifelong friend, Mary O’Neill. Georgia married Frank Nagle in 1958 and settled in Dumont, N.J. where they raised two daughters, Mary Jane and Irene. Georgia worked in various federal government positions throughout her career, including as a legal secretary in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Newark, N.J. Georgia’s first husband, Frank, passed away in 1985. In 1994, Georgia married Robert A. Meagher. Robert passed away in 2007. Georgia lived in Stirling, N.J., for several years where she was an active member of the Long Hill Seniors. In 2019 she moved to Vermont to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Georgia loved music, and sang in the choir of Sacred Heart Church in Haworth, N.J. for many years. Georgia was particularly good at crossword puzzles and during the pandemic would join with her son in-law and extended family in group crossword games.
Georgia is survived by two daughters, Mary Jane Nagle and Irene Nagle-Gilmartin; son-in-law Brian Gilmartin; four grandchildren, Katie, Peter, Martin and Elizabeth Gilmartin; siblings John Garcia of Texas and Natalie Garcia of Connecticut, and sister-in-law, Kathy Garcia of Texas. She is also survived by her dear friend of 75 years, Mary O’Neill of Connecticut. Georgia was predeceased by brothers Michael and Vincent Garcia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at St. Michael’s Church in Greensboro Bend at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at St. Michael’s for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y. at 2 p.m. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences and memories are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
Georgia’s family would like to thank her team of caregivers who made it possible for her to continue to live at home with her family. Special thanks also go to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Project HOPE or the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging.
