Georgiana Page - Obituary

Georgiana (Frye) Page, 79, of Goodfellow Road, Groton, Vt., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H., as a result from injuries from a fall at her home.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Dec. 21, 1939, a daughter of George H.D. and Ramona (Hutchins) Frye. Georgiana graduated from Danville High School Class of 1957 and attended Houle’s Beauty Academy in Manchester, N.H. She worked as a hairdresser for several years, and also at the former Landy Veal in Woodsville, Lisbon Shoe Shop, and as a sub in the cafeteria at Blue Mt. Union School in Wells River. She was an active member of the Groton United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women, as well as an active community member where she visited those who were “shut-ins.” volunteered with the Senior Meal Program at the community building, and the Groton Bistro. She currently volunteered with the senior meal program at the church. Over the years, she helped with the Lumber Jack breakfast, fall foliage chicken pie supper, and the Groton Summer Suppers. Georgiana also enjoyed attending the praise and prayer meeting at Clark’s Landing in Groton and the Bible study group at New Hope United Methodist Church in Waits River, Vt.
Georgiana married Garth Bruce Page on Oct. 12, 1963 and he predeceased her on May 2, 2013. She was also predeceased by her two sisters, Louise Hale and Marylene Sevigny; and a brother, John Frye.
Survivors include her two children, Pamela Jean Page of Orange, and Curtis Bruce Page of Groton; one grandson, Bruce William Page of Saranac Lake, N.Y.; two brothers, Berton Frye of Danville, and William Frye and wife Katherine of Passumpsic, Vt.; two brothers in law, Deane Page and wife Laura “Bing” of Groton and Walter Sevigny of Danville, Vt.; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Monday, December 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
The funeral service will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m., at the Groton United Methodist Church, 1397 Scott Highway, Groton, Vt., with Pastor Candace Ricker officiating.
Burial will be in the spring of 2020 in the Groton Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Groton Methodist Church, PO Box 147, Groton, VT 05046.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
