Georgianna (Georgie) Robichaud Obituary

Georgianna (Georgie) Marie Varney Ainsworth Robichaud, of the Lane House, in Littleton, N.H., passed on to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 24, after a long journey on the road called Cancer. She was born in Hanover, N.H., the daughter of George K. Varney and Laura B. (Miller) Varney Coffran.
Georgie had many occupations which included seamstress, hairdresser, real estate broker and book store owner. She was a member of the Littleton United Methodist Church where she served as lay leader and Christian Educator and chair person. She was pre-deceased by her parents and three siblings Richard Miller, Charlene Brown and Lauralee Parker.
She was blessed with four children Richard Alan Jellison, Cynthia Belle Clay and husband Doug, Kevin Joe Ainsworth and wife Lisa and Craig Jay Ainsworth. These being her crowning achievements. She is survived by five sisters, Bernadine Jessman, Center Conway, N.H., Yvonne Fournier, Littleton, Amy Edmunds, Center Conway, Karen Grammo and husband Nick Desouza, North Conway, and Kathy and husband Thomas Gowitzke, Bethlehem, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A friends and family gathering will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m., at the Ross Funeral Home, Littleton Chapel. Memorial donations can be made in Georgies memory to the United Methodist Church, 18 Pleasant St., Littleton, NH 03561. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
