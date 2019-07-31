2/29/1920 - 7/19/2019
Gerald H. Wolcott passed away on Friday, July 19. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Lois Waterhouse Wolcott. He was born in Orwell, Vt. in 1920 and would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Feb. 29, 2020. As a leap year baby he technically was just shy his 25th birthday.
Gerry moved to Bethlehem, N.H. with his parents, Ernest and Anne Wolcott when he was 3 years old. After graduating from Bethlehem High School he worked for two years to earn the $50 in tuition he needed to attend the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1944 with a BS in Economics. It was while he was attending UNH that he met Lois and they were married as soon as she graduated in 1945.
As a member of Army ROTC Gerry went to OTS upon his graduation and was stationed in California when WWII ended. He went to work for Shell Oil Co upon his return to New England, eventually settling in Rhode Island, and remained with Shell until his retirement in 1982.
Upon his retirement Gerry and Lois spent several years traveling the country along with a three-month hiatus living on the Costa del Sol in Spain. They purchased an Airstream trailer upon their return and continued their travels eventually visiting every state except Alaska. Their retirement journeys continued by traveling between Destin, Fla. and Warwick, R.I. In addition to traveling they loved playing golf and cards, watching their beloved New England sports teams and most importantly spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Gerry and Lois purchased a home in The Villages, Fla. in 2003. After Lois’s passing, Gerry moved to an independent living facility in The Villages where he made many new loving and supportive friends. In addition, Gerry had the great fortune of meeting a new lady friend, Adeline Crowe, who provided love, support and companionship until his final days.
Gerry is survived by his three children and spouses, daughter Susan Thomas and husband Ken Thomas of Pekin Ill and Longboat Key, Fla., son Dr. James Wolcott and his wife Jocelyn Wolcott of Concord, N.H. and daughter Carol Doleac and husband Fred Doleac of Hollis, N.H. In addition he has seven grandchildren; Christopher Hyde, Dawn Taylor, Bradley Wolcott, Darcy Wolcott, Benjamin Doleac and Christopher Doleac, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial service was held on Friday, July 26 at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy, Lady Lake, Fla. A burial will take place in New Hampshire in the Fall.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.