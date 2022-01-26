Gerald Haines Winn Obituary

Gerald Haines Winn, 84, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 after a courageous journey with cancer. His loving family by his side.
2 Corinthians 5:1 “For we know that if the earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”
He was born in Piermont, N.H. on Nov. 27, 1937, one of six children to Vern (Jennings) and Frank Haines Winn. He attended Piermont Elementary School and Bradford Academy graduating with the class of 1955. Gerald went to Florida after graduating for a short period of time. He then returned to enlist in the Air National Guard. After Basic Training in Texas Gerald went to Chanute Air Force Base where he was trained as a mechanic.
Gerald met the love of his life, Mona (Hunt). They were married on Nov. 27, 1959. This was soon after he opened Winn’s Flying A Service Station in Littleton, N.H. Gerald went on to get his Real Estate license and opened a real estate office and eventually he and Mona started the Century 21 Winn Associates office. During this time he became a Dale Carnegie Instructor. Gerald also ran and was elected as Littleton’s Town Moderator at the age of 28. He served in this position for 56 years—the longest consecutively serving town moderator in the history of the State of NH. He also earned his Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Finances.
Gerald was also elected as Littleton’s School Moderator of which he served for 25 years. He was also very active in the Littleton Baptist Church and then Crossroads Church. He served as an Adult Sunday School Teacher and in various leadership positions. Gerald served on the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce. He was awarded the Business Leader of the Year in 2011.
Among many other awards and commendations over the years, Gerald received the 2021 Littleton Citizen of the year Award.
Some of the most special times he had was when he was fishing at Moore Lake and riding the trails on his and Mona’s land. Gerald touched many lives over the years and his legacy will forever go on.
Gerald is predeceased by his parents, sister Violet (Winn) Chase and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
He is survived by his precious and extremely supportive wife Mona (Hunt), three children Carrie (Winn) Gendreau and husband Bill, Jeff and wife Theresa (Gray), Greg and wife Bobbi (Dodge), brothers Roland, John and wife Donna (Goss), Donald and wife Maureen (O’Keefe/Hunt) and sister Velma (Winn) Burke, Sister-in-law Jeanie Larrivee, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the amazing team of nurses, doctors and staff at Littleton Regional Hospital, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Dr. Weckstein, Dr. Buddensee and the team at Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, Littleton’s EMS, Highland Chiropractic and North Country Home Health and Hospice. We will forever be grateful to them for helping Gerald and our family through this very challenging journey. The family is also appreciative of the outpouring of love, cards, phone calls and support from the community, friends, and neighbors. Gerald always said that Littleton was like a big family—-how true that is.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held on May 14 at 11 a.m. at the Monroe Village Cemetery on Plains Road. Immediately following the service is a luncheon at the Monroe Town Hall. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
