Gerald Hugh ‘Gary’ Gadapee - Obituary

Gerald Hugh “Gary” Gadapee, 80, of Wallace Street, East Ryegate, Vt., died at his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 by his loving wife’s side.
Gerald was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Aug. 5, 1939 to Harold and Eva Mae (Hines) Gadapee.
Gary attended the St. Johnsbury Trade School. He grew up farming in the Danville/Tampico area. He worked driving truck and also in the paper industry at the Ryegate Papermill for decades. In his retirement years, he worked for Doug Murray delivering papers.
Gary loved restoring old vehicles and especially tractors. Many people in the area have one of Gary’s restored Farmalls. He also enjoyed truck pulling at local fairs and truck pull events with his son Ed and son-in-law Randy.
Shirley Rutledge, Gary’s first wife and mother of his four children, died in 1998. He married Janice (Gould) Doyle in August 1990 who he loved and adored throughout their 30 years together.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Eva Mae (Hines) Gadapee; a son, Gary H. Gadapee on Oct. 8, 1985; a daughter, Liesa M. Crawford on Oct. 8, 2009; three sisters, Erma Baker, Elvira Ellen Remick, and Esther Stevenson; three brothers, Donald Gadapee, Graydon Gadapee, and Gordon Gadapee.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Janice (Gould) Gadapee of East Ryegate, Vt.; a daughter, Linda L. Bunnell and husband Randy of Monroe, N.H.; a son, Edward C. Gadapee of Groton, Vt.; two step daughters, Mary Blowey and husband Thomas of Lisbon, N.H. and Barbara Payer and husband Patrick of Lancaster, N.H.; two step-sons, David Doyle and partner Farhad Nirromano of Texas and Dolore “Del” Doyle of Michigan; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Crawford, Shane Crawford, Randilee Raynor, Christle Gadapee, Ashley Gadapee, Tyler Gadapee, and Garrett Gadapee; seven step-grandchildren; Dylan, Branden, Kahlee, Ryan, Spencer, Luke, and Ella Kate; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Edna Carpenter and husband Moe of Lyndonville, Vt.; a brother, Glendon Gadapee and wife Linda of East Haven, Vt.; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service in Blue Mountain Cemetery, Ryegate Corner, Vt. will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Earl Brock, officiating. So services can be held, Gary’s family requests that those in attendance practice social distancing and have a mask available for contact closer than the recommended six feet.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
