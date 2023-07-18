Gerald (Jerry) Robert Boardman Obituary

Gerald (Jerry) Robert Boardman, Jr, age 76, passed away on July 14, 2023 surrounded by family in West Roxbury VA Hospital, Mass. following a battle with metastatic carcinoma.
Jerry was born on June 16, 1947, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was the first child of Gerald Robert and Benita Joan (Miller) Boardman. Jerry lived in the St. Johnsbury area and then moved to Miles Pond until he was 12 years old, then moved to Danville with his family. He graduated from Danville High School in the Class of 1966 and then joined the Air Force for four years where he was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam war. After leaving the Air Force, Jerry worked at the Danville General Store. He went to Castleton State College where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in 1975. Jerry met Ruth Cousins, his partner for 20 years, at Castleton. Together, they opened The Convenient One in St, Johnsbury in 1978.
You could see Jerry at Danville Fair selling tickets, fishing in a field with the kids, at a basketball game, Boulder Beach cooking on the grill for his employees, or at the Creamery Restaurant eating an early dinner on Thursdays. Once a year he would host a sidewalk cookout in front of The Convenient One on Bennington Battle Day. He would put out a donation boot for the Fire Department. Jerry enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast and monthly lunches with his cousins. He was fondly referred to as Uncle Grumpy or Pillsbury Dough Boy by his nieces and nephews. Robert and the nieces and nephews were always ready for a surprise game of super soaker/water balloons at camp. He also supported the Danville High School basketball teams by sending two students to a basketball camp every summer.
Jerry and Sharon Parker married in 1995. On March 30, 1997, Jerry and Sharon became proud parents to Gerald Robert Boardman the III (Robert). Jerry taught Robert many life skills, counting and giving change, stocking the shelves at the store, the correct way to use a super soaker, and all about the stock market.
Jerry is survived by his son Robert Boardman and Sharon Parker of Keene, N.H. and West Danville, respectfully; his siblings: Bonnie Boardman (Peter Emmons) of Danville, Jane Bronson (Elliot Kaplan, Md.) of Gilsum, N.H., Susan DesLauriers (Raymond) of West Springfield, Mass., Paul Boardman of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., Sheila McCarthy (Kevin) of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Ellen Zieske of Wilmington, Mass., James Boardman of Hillsboro, Ore., and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his partner Ruth Cousins; his mother, Benita Joan Boardman Passut; his father Gerald Robert Boardman; brother Stephen J. Boardman and David J. Boardman; step-brothers Blaine and Barry Passut; step-father Robert Passut; step-mother Evelyn Boardman and brother-in-law Jim Zieske.
Memorial services will be Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Danville United Methodist Church.
Donations in Jerry’s name can be made to The Fisher House at www.fisherhouseboston.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
