Gerald T. Willey - Obituary

Gerald T. Willey passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at NVRH surrounded by his loving family.
Gerald “Bud” was born on Dec. 27, 1931 in St. Johnsbury to Charles & Frances (Legendre) Willey. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1949 and very proudly served in the US Navy from 1949 to 1953. On Dec. 11, 1954 he married Nancy Azur, and began an amazing 47 years of happiness together, until Nancy’s death in 2001. Bud and Nancy raised five wonderful children, with a sixth child sadly lost shortly after birth.
Bud worked hard his whole life, most times working two jobs to ensure his family lacked for nothing. He worked for the CP Railroad, CVPS, and several others. Notably, Bud worked as the Projectionist at the Star Theatre for 50 yrs. He retired from CVPS in 1996.
Besides being devoted to his wife and children, Bud was an outdoor enthusiast. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening, and going for his long walks around town. Bud was a faithful member of Corpus Christi Parish and loved his church community deeply. In the earlier years, Bud and Nancy’s home was the local hub to all friends and relatives in the area. Their kitchen table was a warm welcome to all, anytime day or night. The love for his grandchildren was immeasurable. They would affectionately call him “Papa”, and he always did his best to be their biggest fan at sporting events and recitals.
Survivors include his children: Roseanna Bennett (Steve) of St. Johnsbury, Tony (Judith) of North Concord, Denise Whitehead (Bruce) of St. Johnsbury, Chris (Kilee) of Walden, and Michelle Urie (Doug) of St. Johnsbury. Bud also leaves behind a brother: Richard, of Barre, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and scores of wonderful relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Willey; brothers: Bernard and Carroll; sisters: Evelyn LeClerc and Marguerite Willey; his infant daughter: Nancy; and son-in-law: Gary Lepine.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury, Fr. Karl Hahr officiating. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery of St. Johns Street will immediately follow.
Donations can be made in Gerald’s name to Good Shepherd Catholic School, Maple Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
