Gerald William Reis Obituary

Gerald “Gary” William Reis, 86, passed away in his sleep on Friday, April 22, 2022, bringing to a close a life’s journey of love and dedication to family, friends, faith, and community.
He was born October 4, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Wendyl and Margaret Reis and grew up in New York City dreaming of sailing and attending the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis. He graduated from Jamaica High School and received his B.S. in Industrial Management in 1964 from Adelphi University.
Two significant events occurred when he was young. His parents tragically passed away early in his life and a health issue canceled his dreams of joining the Navy. He helped to support his family, providing necessary resources for his sister’s college tuition. He was a quick learner, tapping into his own resilience and self-reliance to better care for his future and family. These experiences helped him to develop a passion for problem solving and supporting those in need.
Gary loved his family, his faith, and his country. He was committed to keeping in touch with loved ones and lifelong friends who lived near and far. He was a favorite presence at many family reunions and a lover of one-liners. Whenever someone asked how he was doing, he would always reply “almost perfect.”
He enjoyed a professional career in manufacturing sales and administration, retiring after 30 years at Weidmann Electrical Technology in St. Johnsbury. His dear friend Robert Fuehrer, founder of Weidmann, was a fellow alumnus of Jamaica High School.
His service to the community was extensive and impactful. He was a member of the Vermont House of Representatives for the Town of St. Johnsbury, former treasurer of the Lyndon State College Foundation, a selectboard member for the Town of St. Johnsbury, and a member of or board member of NEK Youth Services, the St. Johnsbury Development Fund (past president), the NEK Council on Aging, the Vermont Arts Council, Elks Club, NEK Chamber of Commerce (former president), Freemasonry, Kiwanis International (former president), Boy Scouts of America, and Shriners International.
His Catholic faith was important, and he dedicated service to the Secular Franciscans and other church committees throughout his life.
As a treasured father, uncle, brother, grandfather, and friend, Gary loved a great meal, a good Scotch, and a good joke. His love of the NY Giants, crossword puzzles, and solitaire is legendary. He also appreciated music, played the piano, and amassed an impressive music collection of jazz and classical works. He loved his dogs, especially Hannah, a treasured black lab, to whom he would lovingly ask “is there anything I can do for you in a small way?” His love for entertaining and inviting friends to get-togethers at his home in East Burke created a wealth of fond memories.
He gave generously to many regional and national non-profit organizations including the NEK Council on Aging, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, NVRH, Lyndon State College, Unicef, Save the Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, and Habitat for Humanity. He was predeceased by his parents Wendyl and Margaret “Rita” Reis (Lorenz), and his brother Wendyl Reis Jr.
He leaves his sister Susan Reis Dugan of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; son Rodney J. Reis and wife Mary Ellen of Peacham, Vt.; son Joseph Reis of Woodstock, N.H.; daughter Tammie L. Delossantos (Reis) of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and husband Rigoberto; and grandchildren Jonathan Reis; Rachel Rogers (Reis) and her husband Hunter; Angelina Delossantos; Daniel Hawkin; and sister-in-law Elaine Reis of Houston, TX. He also shared wonderful memories with many nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Reis and Lorenz families.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home (525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury) immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Church (49 Winter Street, St. Johnsbury). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the NEK Council on Aging in St. Johnsbury.
