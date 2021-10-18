Geraldine “Gerri” Pinette, 87, of Pond Hill Road, Lunenburg, Vt., died Sunday evening, Oct. 17, 2021, after a short stay at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Gerri was born in Gilman on July 5, 1934 the daughter of Raymond and Loretta (Wood) McLaughlin. She was a lifetime resident of Lunenburg and worked for a time as a cook at the Gilman School. For 20 years she operated Gerri’s Daycare out of her home. On May 7, 1955, she married Bernard L. Pinette and together they had two sons, John and James.
Surviving family members include one son John Pinette and his wife Sun of Littleton; two sisters, Virginia White of Missouri, Patricia Dupont of St. Albans; three grandchildren Jeremy Pinette, Soo Jung Jun, Byung Chul Jun; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard; son James; and a sister Susan Powers.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., in the Riverside Cemetery, South Lunenburg. Reverend Henry Cheney, pastor of the Lunenburg Methodist Church will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
