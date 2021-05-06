Geraldine “Gerry” Leete Obituary

Sarah Geraldine “Gerry” Leete, 96, formerly of Route 302 in Newbury, Vt., died following a time of failing health on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H. The family was by her side while she passed.
Gerry was born in Haverhill, N.H. on Jan. 11, 1925 to Harvey Silsby and Lillie Naomi (Marshall) Knight. She graduated from Newbury High School in 1942 and attended Boston University and graduated with a degree in business. She could type 100 words a minute with no mistakes. On May 26, 1944, she married Duncan Nelson McKay Leete. Together they lived on and worked their family farm.
She attended the South Ryegate (Vt.) Presbyterian Church, was a former commissioner for the Boltonville Cemetery in Newbury, took part in Home Dem, and was a 4-H leader.
Gerry enjoyed going dancing with Duncan and weekend rides on the old Indian motorcycle. Trips to Old Orchard Beach, Maine and Florida were highlights in her life. Geraldine loved spending time with her grand dog Elvis and taking rides throughout the area telling stories of her past. She also enjoyed a good game of Dominos, and she did not like to lose! Gerry was always doing for her family and particularly enjoyed picnics and reunions on Halls Lake.
She was predeceased by her father, Harvey S. Knight in 1934; her mother, Lillie Knight on Jan. 31, 2000; her husband, Duncan M. Leete on July 7, 2015; two brothers, Marshall C. Knight, Sr. on July 12, 2004, and Kenson Knight on April 16, 2007; and a son-in-law, Larry Norcross on May 31, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Highland and husband Jack of Newbury and Carol Norcross of North Haverhill; two sons, Donald M. Leete and wife Dee Dee and Alan G. Leete and wife Nancy both of Newbury; grandchildren, Harry Norcross and wife Karen, Mary DeRosia and husband Ron, Larry Norcross and wife Bobbi, Nikki Tomlinson, Jessica Tuttle, Drew Leete, Jacob Leete and Grant Leete and fiancé Catlyn; step-grandchildren, Colin and Jenny Highland, Griffin, Viola, Niall and Devon Highland; nine great-grandchildren, Michael Norcross and wife Jordyn, Christopher Norcross and wife Samantha, Haley DeRosia and Jacob, Anthony DeRosia and Elizabeth, Lauren Davidson and husband Tyler, Mason Tomlinson, Logan Tuttle, Ethan Tuttle, and Alizabeth MacGregor; four great-great-grandchildren, Trent and Hayden Norcross and Hunter and Payton Norcross; her favorite niece, Suki Knight; a sister in law Ruth Marie (Leete) Page and husband Gerald; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on May 26 at noon at the Boltonville Cemetery, Newbury Vt. with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made out to Judy Gandin at 38 Hosmer Drive, Groton, VT 05046 to the Presbyterian Church of South Ryegate .
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
