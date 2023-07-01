Geraldine Lottie Grant Fosdeck Obituary

Geraldine Lottie Grant Fosdeck, 79, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, formerly of Gig Harbor, Washington, and raised on Fairview Farm in Leeds, Maine, passed away on July 21, 2022 from complications of a brain tumor.
Gerri did community-minded activities with 4-H, Girl Scouts, the military Wives Club, recreation for handicapped children, and assisting the elderly. She retired after working as a CFO and tax accountant. Gerri and Lou toured the states extensively and spent many summers at the family cottage on Pleasant Pond. Gerri loved gardening, wildlife, travelling the country, and bargain shopping. She treasured her family and friends, and kept us all well-fed with our favorites like homemade bread, berry muffins, gingerbread, and fudge.
Gerri is survived by her children Terri Fosdeck Grant (Byron), Ruth Fosdeck Brooks (Tom), Weston Fosdeck, Duane Fosdeck (Stephanie), and grandchildren Tristess, Valyn, Alex, Kyle, Sierra, Thomas “T.J.”, and Colby; and great-grandchild Callie; her siblings Roberta “Bobbye” Thurston (Dan), Larry Grant and Barry Grant (Kiyoka); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, USAF MSgt. Louis R. Fosdeck; their son, Louis R. Fosdeck, Jr. “Robbie”; her parents, Robert W. and Clara K. Grant; and her sister, Theresa Blumen.
A Remembrance Memorial will be held at Pleasant Pond in Turner, Maine on July 23, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude or cancer research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.