Geraldine M. (Ewens) Carriere Obituary

Geraldine M. (Ewens) Carriere passed away on Jan. 17, 2023 at the age of 86 after a long battle with dementia. Geraldine, better known as Gerry, loved spending summers with her grandfather Page and going to her parents’ camp. She loved the ocean; going to Maine was her favorite thing to do. She also loved to knit, and we had a childhood of warm mittens, wool socks and hats. Gerry’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were blessed with blankets and sweater sets; she took great pride in making them. She loved camping and would say all winter, “I can’t wait to go camping.” The last 10 years were spent at Mill Brook campground as a seasonal; she loved Jim, Joyce, and Marg and was loved by so many.
Gerry is survived by her partner of 40 years, Donald Farnsworth. He took care of her until the very end, keeping his promise not to put her in a nursing home. She will be missed by her beloved dog Foxy. She is also survived by her children Douglas Carriere Sr., Sharon (Kevin) Sabens, Peter (Sarah) Carriere, Carlene Perry and partner Mike Lapierre, Tony (Tammy) Carriere, Laurie Carpenter, her step-daughters Chasity Martel, Katina Farnsworth, Tracey Stone, Jamie Emery. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, her brother Dale (Helena) Ewins, many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to Perly and his wife Lottie and their children.
She was predeceased by her parents Rodrick and Dorothy Ewens, four sisters Isabel, Anabel, Alice, Ida, her children Neil Carriere and Darlene Carriere Dixon and her nephew Dale Harvey.
A special thanks to her daughter Carlene Perry for the great care she gave her the last nine months of her life and to her granddaughter Stacey Newsom for all her help, care and advice; she was an amazing nurse. We are going to miss her very much.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, VT 05860 or Alzheimer’s Association (for research) at 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40 Williston, VT 05495. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned & operated.
