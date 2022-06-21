Geralyn (Gerry) Cobleigh Kelley Obituary

Geralyn (Gerry) Cobleigh Kelley, 89, passed away peacefully at Littleton Regional Hospital on June 20, 2022 after a period of declining health. Gerry was born on March 30, 1933 to Alberta Bernier Cobleigh and Gerald F. Cobleigh. She was raised in Nashua, N.H. and attended Nashua Public Schools. She spent summers at the family summer house in Nelson, N.H. where she made lifelong friends. After high school, she attended Tufts University where she achieved her degree in social work. Upon graduation, she moved to the North Country to become a social worker and met the love of her life, Guy Rowe Kelley. After marriage, the Kelley family settled in Littleton, N.H. where Guy and Gerry raised their four children. She lived in the same house on Grove Street for nearly 60 years until her recent health issues.
Gerry was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest son reached his middle school years. She then became a substitute teacher at Lakeway Elementary School for many years. She was known as “the super sub” and worked almost every day of the year. After all of those years as a sub, Gerry began working as a social worker for the State of NH, transporting and supervising children. She finally retired at the age of 70. Gerry was a frequent patron of the Littleton Library and was known to read two to three books per week.
Family meant everything to her and she certainly was the matriarch of the Kelley clan. She attended nearly every activity for her children and grandchildren whether it be school concerts or sporting events. She especially loved the athletic events and saw her children and grandchildren win numerous state titles (tennis counts!). She cherished all of the family events such as cookouts and celebrating the holidays. Even at age 88, she still bought Christmas presents for everyone in the family, from her own sons and daughters (all their spouses) to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She started shopping at JC Penney in January each year and was a frequent customer, especially if there was a sale! When thinking of her, she was loved and respected by all who knew her and she was described as “the nicest person in the world.”
Gerry was predeceased by her parents, her husband Guy Kelley, her sister and brother Joan Gerbis and Donald Cobleigh, and her granddaughter Kellie Gould. She is survived by her daughters Beth and Barbara (Bill), her sons Michael (Amy) and Scott (Genevieve), her grandchildren, Colleen (Jared), Travis (Kait), Nick, Jake, Haley, Mary (Travis), and John, great-grandchildren, Allison, Courtney, and Caleb and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private burial for the immediate family at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Littleton Public Library.
