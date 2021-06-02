Gerard David Trafan Obituary

Gerard David Trafan, 39, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Gerard was born in St. Johnsbury on Oct. 25, 1981, to Paulette Trafan and David Odell. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury by his mother, Paulette and her companion, Bill Drew. He worked as a Machinist for VT Aerospace Industries. On June 28, 2019, Gerard married Pamela Lakin. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed the outdoors especially hiking and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of two years: Pamela Trafan of St. Johnsbury; his mother: Paulette Trafan and companion, Guy “Bill” Drew, of Lyndonville, Vt.; five children: Sierrah Pettit and husband, Asa, of Windsor, Vt., McKenzie Trafan of Lunenburg, Vt., Katelyn Edson and partner Noah George, of Wells River, Vt., Kelsey Edson of Woodsville, Vt., and Ryan Edson of East Ryegate, Vt.; a sister: Rachael Haldeman and husband, Brian, of Danville, Vt.; two grandchildren: Theodore Pettit and Aubree Edson; a niece: Baylee Haldeman; and his father: David Odell.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.