Gerard David Trafan Obituary

Gerard David Trafan, 39, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, suddenly and has joined his uncles Chris and Randy Trafan in heaven.
Gerard was born Oct. 25, 1981 to Paula Trafan and Guy (Bill) Drew. He came out smiling and for all who knew him he never stopped. He was the light in his family and friends lives. He would probably be found with a fishing pole in his hand or spending time with his grandson Theodore.
One of Gerard’s biggest accomplishments was being a father. He had always wanted children and considered himself lucky enough to have two beautiful daughters whom he loved til his dying breath.
Survivors include his mother, Paula Trafan and Guy Bill Drew of Lyndonville; two children Sierrah Pettit and husband, Asa, of Windsor; McKenzie Trafan of Lunenburg; one grandson, Theodore and his two very special friends, Dianna Beavers and Joe Yu.
