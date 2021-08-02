Gerard Francis Ferland - Obituary

Gerard Francis Ferland, 73, passed away surrounded by his loved ones early Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center.
Gerard was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 20, 1947, the only son to Eudore and Juliette (Gagne) Ferland, who predeceased him. On June 17, 1967, he married Jennifer (White) Ferland.
For many years he worked in the shoe industry in Littleton, N.H., and at New England Wire in Lisbon, N.H. Later in life, he and his wife Jennifer built their own business; Jen’s Home Cooking, located in East St. Johnsbury.
Gerard loved going to Maine in his early years and later on camping with friends. He enjoyed the family camp in Waterford and was happiest surrounded by friends and family. Gerard always had a joke to share and loved to make others laugh. He especially enjoyed all the special moments he shared with his granddaughter, Avery.
Gerard is survived by his wife Jennifer (White) of 54 years. He is also survived by his son: Jeffrey Ferland and partner, Ryan (Spain); and granddaughter, Avery Hartmann-Ferland of Essex Junction, Vt.
A graveside service and celebration of Gerard’s life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Visiting Nurses Association, Elderwood at Burlington, Queen City Nursing & Rehabilitation, and the UVM Medical Center for all of their help and support.
Memorial contributions in Gerard’s name can be made to: The University of Vermont Health Network, Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446, or to the American Diabetes Association.
Stephen C. Gregory And Son Cremation is assisting with arrangements.
