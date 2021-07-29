You have permission to edit this article.
Gerard ‘Jerry’ Prevost Obituary

It is with gratitude, love and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Gerard A. Prevost. Jerry was graceful and courageous in his fight against cancer. Jerry lived his life to the fullest with unwavering optimism. He leaves behind his three little birds: his beautiful wife, Crystal and his loving daughters Aimee and Danielle, whom he loved fiercely. A full obituary and details for a celebration of life will follow.

