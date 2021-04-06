Gerard Rene Fournier Obituary

Gerard Rene Fournier, 81, Maple Street, Bethlehem, N.H., died on April 1, at the Littleton Regional Hospital after a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Newport, Vt., the son of Arcade and Alexandrine (Jacques) Fournier.
Jerry, as he was fondly called, worked several jobs in his lifetime but was really a self-taught carpenter and loved working with wood and would often make things for family and friends. His parents came from Canada and as an interesting tidbit, when he started school he did not know a word of English as his parents did not speak anything but French.
He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. He rarely missed going to church until he was too weak to attend. He was a gentle soul and will be missed by the many who loved him. Rest in Peace my love. Jerry was the youngest of 10 children; three of them passed before him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Yvonne (Varney), her children David, Timothy, and Tracy who he loved dearly. He also had four boys from a previous marriage; Richard, Raymond, Roger and Mickey who he pretty much raised.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 9, 11 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Church with Father Mark Dollard officiating. Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to Littleton Regional Healthcare, 600 St. Johnsbury Road, Littleton, NH 03561. The Ross Funeral Home has the privilege of these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
