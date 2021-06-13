Germaine Marie Desilets - Obituary

Germaine Marie Desilets, of St. Johnsbury, passed away peacefully, June 12, 2021, at the age of 95.
She was born in Lyndonville, July 25, 1925, to Jessippe and Ida (Emmons) Hebert.
She was a proud graduate of Lyndon Institute, class of 1943 and enjoyed many fond reunion get-togethers with her classmates over the years. In 1948 she married Raymond Desilets of St. Johnsbury, who predeceased her in 2016. They spent 68 happy years together.
Over the years she enjoyed camping and hiking with the family, cooking, painting and crafting. She taught 3rd grade at Catholic Central School for a few years and became very active in St. John’s Church where she joined her husband in working with teen Reachout programs, marriage counseling and prayer groups. She and Ray were also very active members of the secular order of the Franciscans.
In her final years she loved her home at the Canterbury Inn for the last 6 years where she felt safe and well cared for.
Gerry is predeceased by her husband Raymond and oldest daughter, Christine Douglas; 3 sisters: Lillian Snelling, Bertha Gervais, Rachel Anair and her brother Donald Hebert. She is survived by her children: Mary (Bill) Reinhardt of Gilmanton, N.H.; Raymond (Jeana) Desilets of St. Johnsbury; Russell (Beth) Desilets of Montgomery, Texas, and her son-in-law Michael Douglas of St. Johnsbury; grandchildren: Cynthia Reinhardt Bugnacki, William (Nichole) Reinhardt, Brian Douglas, Joshua Douglas, Nicquelle (Shawn) Timson, Russell Gage Desilets and Shae Desilets; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canterbury Inn, 46 Cherry Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com
