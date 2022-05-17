Gerry Elwyn Brooks Obituary

Gerry Elwyn Brooks, 84, of Ryegate, Vt. and Englewood, Fla., went to be with the Lord and sing with the angels on April 12, 2022. Gerry was born May 13, 1937, in Island Pond, Vt., son of the late George Elwyn Brooks and Altha Renell Brooks Roy.
Gerry attended Lyndon State College and was an educator for over 40 years. He taught many grade levels, was the Principal of Newbury Elementary School, and retired from Blue Mountain Union School where he was a math teacher. Gerry was the Town Moderator for Newbury for 17 years and was a broadcaster for WYKR. He was well-known for his singing voice and often sang at weddings and special events. Through the years he officiated numerous soccer and baseball games and was well known as being one of Santa’s helpers during the Holiday season. He served as Interim Pastor of the East Barnet Congregational Church and often preached at the Wells River Congregational Church and Newbury Congregational Church. Gerry loved his Boston Red Sox and Denver Broncos as he was an avid sports fan. He also loved to golf, play cards, and spend time with his many friends in both Vermont and Florida. Gerry was a friend to everyone.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Brooks; sons, Elwyn (Penny) Brooks of Orford, N.H. and Jeff (Susan) Brooks of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; daughter, Carolyn (Marc) Kanalos of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Stepsons, Chris Jacobs of Piermont, N.H., Bruce Jacobs of San Jose, Calif. and Thale (Julie Christopher) Jacobs of W. Lebanon, N.H.; two brothers, Lynn (Lissie) Brooks of Avon, Conn. and Chuck (Doris) Brooks of Middle River, Md. Gerry had nine grandchildren who he loved so very much; Shelby Brooks, Becca Kanalos, Jessica Kanalos, Amber Brooks, Autumn Brooks, Brad Brooks, Emily Grace Person, Tallulah Person, and Emma Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 12034 North Access Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 or Wells River Congregational Church, 76 Main Street, Wells, River, VT 05081.
His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at the Wells River Congregational Church.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.