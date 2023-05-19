Gertrude (Gertie) Goodsell Obituary

Gertrude (Gertie) Goodsell, 94, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, at Grafton County Nursing Home. Gertrude was born to the late Herman and Mildred (Holmes) Noyes on Jan. 7, 1929, in Sutton, Vermont.
Gertie was a devoted wife and wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always there for her family and friends. Whether it was a school play or a swim meet, Gertie never missed the opportunity to cheer on her daughter and later her grandchildren in their various academic and sporting events. As a skilled baker, “Gertie’s Goodies” were well known and appreciated throughout the state, especially her legendary pies and coveted Christmas cookies. She was a well-loved member of the Wells River Community for over 60 years and enjoyed baking and working at the annual church fairs and hosting teas for her friends and neighbors. Caring for others was part of her nature exemplified by driving over an hour to care for a sick grandchild, volunteering at the Cottage Hospital or regularly checking in on an elderly neighbor. Her love of travel took her and her husband to 49 states including her favorites: Hawaii and Colorado. Vermont, of course, was her all-time favorite; she enjoyed the four seasons, her birds and flowers. An avid reader, you could always find her returning books at the Baldwin Library or picking up the daily newspaper while visiting with neighbors at Thomas’ Drug Store. Gertie was a kind and thoughtful lady who will be deeply missed.
She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Goodsell of 67 years, her parents, and 12 siblings. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Lana (Goodsell) & James E. Leene of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. / Waterbury Center, Vt.; her grandchildren, Kate (Leene) & Chris Godfrey of South Hadley, Mass., Brennan & Gillian Leene of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kara (Leene) & Ramsey Saleeby of McLean, Va.; her great-grandchildren, Kolton & Meghan Godfrey, Collins & McKinleigh Leene, and Sophia, William, & Laith Saleeby; and many nieces & nephews.
A celebration of Gertrude’s life will be held at the Wells River Congregational Church on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Burial will be at the Lyndon Center Cemetery on Tuesday, May 30 at 1 p.m.
If you wish to donate to her memory, please consider: Baldwin Memorial Library, Wells River or Wells River Congregational Church.
