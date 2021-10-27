Gertrude Opal Angell Grant Obituary

Gertrude Opal Angell Grant, 90, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 25, 2021, surrounded by her family in the home she loved.
She was born June 5, 1931, to Mark and Lela (Turner) Angell in a house in Lyndon Center, Vt., moving across the road to her present home at the age of 5. She attended local schools, graduating from Lyndon Institute in 1949, a fact she proudly displayed on her car’s license plate. A month after graduation she married Dexter Grant, Jr., and they lived a military life for several years including time in New York, Kentucky, Virginia and Germany, as well as several locations around New England before settling down in her Lyndon Center home where they raised their own family and operated Grant Paint and Wallpaper.
Gertrude spent many years caring for her aging parents as well as holding various jobs including clerk at Edmund’s Pharmacy and White’s Market, cook in LI’s cafeteria, and secretary for the LI Alumni Office, Hebert’s Plumbing and Heating, Grant Modular Homes, and Lyndon Bible Church.
She enjoyed many interests and hobbies throughout her life: traveling, bowling, CB radios, gardening, trying to win at cards and cribbage, decorating her home for every holiday, and cooking all the big meals for her ever-increasing family. She watched every Hallmark movie several times, getting a jump on the Christmas season in July. And she was an avid snowman collector, as evidenced by the 800-plus snowmen of every shape and size throughout the house. A major highlight of this past year was her 90th birthday celebration, with a drive-through parade and the honking of cars as they came through “the Bridge.”
Gertrude was a member of the D.A.R and a staunch patriot and supporter of our military. She served for many years with the Gideon’s Auxiliary, and was a member of Lyndon Bible Church. In recent years, she enjoyed hosting a weekly Bible study in her home, and her group is counted as some of her most cherished friends.
Her one dream of receiving a teaching degree was never fulfilled, but having given her life over to Christ, she went on to teach Sunday School, Children’s Church and VBS, sharing her faith and the truths of God’s Word to more children than we can count, a legacy that will last through eternity. Her faith in Jesus Christ sustained her through the ups and downs of life and most recently through the past few weeks when her health was failing. In her own words, “I’m not afraid. I just want to go see Jesus.”
Gertrude leaves behind her four children and their spouses: Larry and Wanda Grant (Kirby), Ken and Sandy Grant (Lyndonville), Mike and Sue Grant (Lyndon Center), and Pamela and Jeff Murtiff (Salcha, Alaska), 12 grandchildren: Gloria (Neal), Holly (Jarrod), Ryan (Melissa), Chad (Olivia), Lauren, Jacob (Dani), Tess (Eric), Joe, Stacia (Dan), Stephanie (Ben), Zach (Beverly), and Mickey (Zach), and 22 great-grandchildren (and one on the way), all of whom were her “favorite.” Also surviving her are a sister-in-law, Marie Grant, and a brother-in-law, Earle Wilson, both from Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and three siblings, her husband of 63 years, and two grandchildren, Kristen and Matthew.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home in Lyndonville. A celebration of Gertrude’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at Lyndon Bible Church with a light luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Lyndon Bible Church designated for Operation Christmas Child, or a small toy (stuffed animals, cars, dolls – no weapon or military-type toys) can be brought in for this ministry.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice for all their support and encouragement, to Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home for their excellent care and compassion, and to Pastor Joel Battaglia and the Lyndon Bible Church family for their prayers and comfort through our grief. May God be praised!
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
