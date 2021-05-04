Gertrude “Trudy” Carmen Bly Obituary

Gertrude “Trudy” Carmen Bly, 85, formerly of Milford, N.H. passed away April 20, 2021 at her more recent residence in Laconia, N.H. She was born Aug. 27, 1935 in Littleton, N.H. to the late Albert and Clara Burgess. She was predeceased by her younger sisters Caroline Charbonneau, Diana Carter, Irene Goodspeed, and Rachel Gagnon, and survived by her youngest sister, Virginia Noor. Trudy is survived by her children Keith, Jessica, Nathaniel, Marie, Becki, Kelly, Billie, and Sue, and was predeceased by two sons, Brian and Bobbie.
Also known to many as “Mrs. C,” Trudy always maintained an open house policy for family, friends, and neighbors; large gatherings were a common occurrence at her home. She was extremely outgoing and personable, and most enjoyed herself when she could make others laugh. Trudy had an almost magical ability to make friends wherever she went, regardless of the circumstances, and is well-remembered for throwing together huge meals from scratch or imparting important life lessons to those she welcomed into her home. Above all else, Trudy was proudest of being a mother to such a large family, and raising her children was her greatest accomplishment. She also had many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
The Cremation Society of NH and Phaneuf Funeral Home in Manchester, N.H. are assisting the family with arrangements. Following cremation, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or specific donations, the family wishes that when given the chance, individuals would pay it forward via random acts of kindness.
