Gilbert Lee Jenne Obituary

Gilbert Lee Jenne, passed away peacefully in his home in Danville, Vt. at 4:20 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 after a long brave struggle with illness. He was 65 years old.
He is survived by his girlfriend Shawnee Caruso, brother Greg Jenne and wife Lynn of West Deptford, N.J., sister Carlene Rice of Galax, Va. and several nieces, nephews and relatives.
Gil was born at Kerbs Hospital in St. Albans, Vt., on July 20, 1958 to Carlton and Vera Jenne of Danville, Vt. (both deceased). At the age of two, his father Carlton was transferred to Germany with his young family. The family was close with several German families, which led to Gil’s first several spoken words being German. Not long after his father left the Army the family settled in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. As a boy Gil was in the Boy Scouts where he earned several merits and badges. Gil graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy in 1976. Soon after graduating Gil joined the Army and like his father, served a tour in Germany. After being honorably discharged Gil returned to St. Johnsbury where he joined his father as a machinist at Jenne Brothers Machine Machine shop where he worked for several years. Gil also worked at Fairbanks Scales, Burndy and others. Like his father, Gil was regarded as a highly skilled machinist.
Gil was a real Vermonter and an avid outdoor enthusiast. He was a hunter, fisherman, camper and hiker of considerable merit. He enjoyed four wheeling, snowmobiling, gardening and working on his property in Danville. He was a family leader and mentor to all and will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be at his home on Sept. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. A burial service will be at a later date in Enosburg. Special thanks to Gary Darling and friends who came to visit in his time of need.
