Gilbert O. Paradis Obituary

Gilbert O. Paradis passed away peacefully in Kissimmee, Florida on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at age 74 with his family by his side.
Gil was born June 18, 1948, in Island Pond, Vermont to parents Brendan and Ruby Paradis. After graduating high school, Gil proudly served in the U. S. Navy for two and half years, receiving an Honorable Discharge. After his discharge from the Navy, Gil then had a 33-year career working for Verizon, retiring in 2002.
Gil married his wife Gail in 2004, and for the next 18 years they shared their time between Vermont and Florida. Together they loved their summers at Lakeside Camping in Island Pond, and Alpine Valley in Concord, Vt., and their winters at Aloha RV Park in Kissimmee, Fla.
Gil loved spending time with family and friends, always willing to help when and wherever needed. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and riding on his pontoon boat in Island Pond. If there was a campfire nearby, you were sure to find Gil telling one of his stories. To Gil, a stranger was just a friend he hadn’t met yet!
Survivors include his wife Gail E. Paradis, children Sonia Paradis Nelson, Steven (Jenn) Paradis, Dan (Jeri) Christman, Calley (Rick) Hanks, Connie (Jamie Lamont) Weed, Mariah Craven, and DJ Craven.
Grandchildren Devan (Reba) Paradis, Isaac Nelson, Hunter (Emily) Paradis, Nicholis Paradis, Rosa (Tanner) Nelson, Sara Despins, Brittney (Ryan) Christman-Baker, Ryian(Noah Williams) Christman, Justin (Halle Vera) Benton, Falicia Christman, Talor (Chris Hill) Weed, and Jadin Weed.
