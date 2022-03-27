Gilles Edmond deLaBruere Obituary

Gilles Edmond deLaBruere, 83, died peacefully at his home in West Charleston, Vermont, surrounded by his family. He was born November 18, 1938, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, the tenth of 12 children to Hector and Florentine (Lestage) deLaBruere.
Gilles was a true Franco-American, who navigated both sides of the border throughout his life. In his youth, he played hockey and attended schools in Canada. He was especially proud of graduating from College Sacre-Coeur in Victoriaville, Quebec as a business student. He would later use his knowledge in the United States to pursue several business ventures.
He would travel frequently back and forth from Connecticut’s French Canadian communities to the Eastern Township in Quebec, where he met and married Jeannine Lavigne. Together they raised five daughters in the Northeast Kingdom, primarily in West Charleston, Vermont.
Later, Gilles was to raise and adopt Jeremy deLaBruere.
He gained three more daughters through his marriage to Christine Butler.
Gilles and Christine shared a love of animals and family. Their home became the home to several horses along with cats and dogs who always competed for his attention. He enjoyed watching the horses frolic on his land and making sure they were well cared for. They also found homes for several rescue horses.
Grandchildren were often seen at their home learning how to hunt, fish, play pool and cards, and mix him a good Scotch. He would also teach them to tend the animals and the satisfaction of hard work well done. He was frequently seen giving them and his dogs rides on his ATV, snowmobiles, tractors, excavator, and bulldozer. Grandchildren could always count on Grandpa to take them on a ride to the hunting camp through his meticulously maintained trails. The hunting camp was one of Gilles’ happy places, where a lifetime of cherished memories were created.
He shared his love of music playing the piano, harmonica, and accordion.
Many of his grandchildren developed their own musical talents and loved to join their Grandpa Gilles in song at family get-togethers.
He enjoyed projects from the conception and design to completion, whether it was an ice skating rink, a hunting camp built with his brothers, an outdoor riding rink, or an addition to the house and barn.
Family was extremely important to Gilles. When his brothers and sisters began to winter in Florida, so did he and Christine. During their ten winters in Lake Worth, they enjoyed weekly family bowling, Nascar racing, and even hockey when the Tampa Bay Panthers played the Boston Bruins.
Gilles’ perseverance and hard work ethic was evident throughout his career in the auto industry. He started by reconditioning cars, became known as “one a day Gilles” for selling a car a day at Ken Frawley Chevrolet, and eventually opened DeLaBruere Auto Sales in 1982. Seven years later, he acquired the GMC franchise. The community has come to know that “DeLaBruere Delivers for You”.
He was not only dedicated to his business, but also to his employees. Even in the last few months, he reviewed weekly reports, plugging numbers into his adding machine to ensure that the computer had not made a mistake. His employees looked forward to Gilles’ weekly visit to the dealership where he provided lunch and ensured that all was running smoothly.
He showed compassion, not only to his family and business, but within the community. He frequently took in cows and eggs on trade, or offered personal loans to some who could not afford a car. He would make donations to everything from local sports teams to the Newport Jazz Festival. He is a lifetime member of the Elks.
Gilles could always be counted on for his generosity.
Gilles knew and loved so many people. He was a friend to all and always saw the good in others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gilles is survived by his wife Christine deLaBruere; daughter Lucie deLaBruere and husband Craig Lyndes, daughter Joanne deLaBruere and partner Pat Smith, daughter Linda deLaBruere and husband Keith Hults, daughter Chantal deLaBruere O’Connor and partner Tom Costello, daughter Kathy deLaBruere Jacobs and husband Jon Jacobs, daughter Angel Young and husband Chad Young, daughter Lisa Poirier and husband Brian Poirier, daughter Tammy Rowell Richardson and husband Brian Richardson, son Jeremy deLaBruere and wife Leslie deLaBruere; grandchildren: Ryan Podd, Adam Podd, Matthew Podd, Shayne deLaBruere, Sean O’Connor, Michael O’Connor, Sierra Jacobs, Matthew Jacobs, Joel Jacobs, Robert Burdick, Wyatt Young, Parker Young, CaitlynPoirier Glodgett, Evan Poirier, Branden Vigeant, Kelsi Hatley, Connor deLaBruere; great-grandchildren: Simon, Cedar, Rosie, Oliver, Julian, Dakota and Natalie; brother John deLaBruere and wife Helena deLaBruere; sisters: Helen Routhier, Jeanne Harvey, and Louise deLaBruere and husband Noel Boutin; sisters-in-law: Carol Currier, Anita Dion, Linda Carter, Clayton Butler and Alan Butler.
Gilles is predeceased by his granddaughter Alexandra deLaBruere, brothers Roland, Maurice, Gerard, Rene, Roger, Eugene and sister Teresa.
Wake will be held on Friday, April 1 at Church of God from 5 to 8 p.m.
Funeral will be held at Church of God on April 2 at 11 a.m.
You can also join us virtually on the live stream on Church of God Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Newport Church of God Living Waters Hospice House Project by sending donations to Church of God, P.O. Box 245 Newport, Vermont 05855 or to the Gerda’s Equine Rescue by sending donations to Gerda’s Equine Rescue, P.O. B0x 1352, West Townshend, VT 05359. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
