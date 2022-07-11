Gilles Roland Fontaine Obituary

Gilles Roland Fontaine, 67, of Hardwick, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lynette Bellavance Fontaine, their four sons and their wives; Aaron and Jessica of Red Lodge, Mont., Roland and Melissa of Colchester, Randy and Heather of Salisbury, Mass., Matt and Nichole of Solon, Ohio as well as nine grandchildren; Liddia, Audrey, Kathryn, Adriana, Guiliana, Mason, Colton, Remington, and Ava, He also leaves behind his brothers Claude and wife Eileen of Walden, and Marc and partner Sharon of East Montpelier, and several nieces and nephews. Gilles was predeceased by his parents, Marguerite and Fernand Fontaine, in-laws Albert and Joyce Bellavance, sister Lise Kohsiek and husband John, brother Marcel Fontaine and wife Sally, and brother Bruno Fontaine.
Gilles was born in Thetford Mines, Canada in 1954 and moved to Vermont in 1959. He attended Walden Star School and Hardwick Academy. Following his education, Gilles attended and graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford in July 1973. He worked as a Patrolman for the Village of Barton before transitioning to a multitude of jobs in Vermont and Florida. Gilles was a jack of all trades, he worked clearing and building power lines, farming, excavating, construction, and running his logging business, Fontaine Logging.
In 2005 Gilles received his Certificate of Naturalization and became a United States citizen.
When Gilles wasn’t working, he enjoyed working, spending time with his horses, hunting and fishing with his sons, working some more, western movies, French music, visiting his hometown of Thetford Mines, traveling to Florida with Lynette, and chasing his grandkids.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the American Legion in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers we invite you to make a donation to Hardwick Rescue Squad or NEK Council on Aging. Online condolences and memories may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
