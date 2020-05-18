Ginette Diane Gates - Obituary

Ginette Diane Gates, 75, of Hardwick, Vt., died peacefully with family at her side on May 14, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Hardwick.
She was born Feb. 2, 1945 in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, one of eight children of the late Leopold and Rose-Alma (Desautel) Archambault.
She attended public schools in Newport, graduating in the class of 1963.
Ginette married William Clifford Gates in Enfield, Conn., where they made their home for several years.
Ginette has told many stories over the years about growing up on the family farm in Newport Center. She learned how to drive a tractor at age 8 and a truck at 13. Growing up with her brothers, Ginette always wanted to not only prove herself out in the field and barnyard to her father, but she also, enjoyed working side by side with her mother in the farmhouse kitchen. She learned all about food preservation, baking, and making wonderful meals out of what was on hand at the time. At the age of 15, Ginette worked at the Miss Newport Diner, where she learned the art of “grill cooking” and loved it! She enjoyed the fast pace cooking and getting the orders out quickly to the hungry patrons.
By the age of 16, Ginette purchased her first car and went to work at the North Troy Veneer Factory. By the age of 18, following her high school graduation, Ginette moved to Newport and went to work at the Veneer Mills for about 5 years. She followed up employment at a Plastic Factory, where she enjoyed making parts for airplanes and rose to a foreman position. During this same time period, Ginette also drove taxi in the Newport area.
In the late 60’s, Ginette and William C. Gates moved from Newport to Enfield, Conn., where Ginette had family. Once settled in Connecticut, Ginette & William started their own family. In March of 1974, they moved to Hardwick, Vt., where she was employed at the Village Diner, Mer-Lu’s and the Flood Zone, all in Hardwick. She later worked for the Cabot Creamery for many years. Ginette retired due to failing health. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed fishing, yard sales, perennial gardening, feeding and watching the birds and chipmunks. However, Ginette’s greatest joys came from spending time in the kitchen with her grandchildren, sons, and daughter-in-law, passing down the family secrets to her tastiest recipes. These past 4 years, Ginette formed an additional bond with her caring friend and protector “Bishop” the family dog. She loved him and her family, “To The Moon And Back.”
Survivors include: a son, Michael L. Gates and his wife, Karen of Hardwick, four grandchildren, Jacob and Kaleb Gates, Taylor Gates and Amelia Bunker; siblings, Lise Archambault of Eden, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ginette was predeceased by her husband, William C. Gates; a son, Allen Gates; her long- time companion, Brian McAllister and six siblings, Jacqueline Rondeau, Jean, Peter, Denis, Leo, and Aline Archambault.
Due to the pandemic, all services will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to, Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 702, Wolcott, Vermont 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.