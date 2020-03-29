Girolama Brooks - Obituary

Girolama Brooks, 78, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Girolama, affectionate known as “Mima”, was born in Palermo, Italy on July 21, 1941, the daughter of Francesco and Pietra (Caparotta) Incannova. She was raised in Italy and moved to America after she met the love of her life, Edward W. Brooks. The two met in 1968 at an Army base in Germany. They married in July of 1968 and moved to Ft. Devens, Mass., the following year where they raised their family.
Mima enjoyed playing BINGO and would go six nights a week if possible! Trips to casinos with Ed were always a treat, especially to Foxwoods. She enjoyed cooking and word-find puzzles. In 2008, they moved to Lyndonville, Vt., where she was able to continue her BINGO nights and the occasional casino excursion. Mima was a devoted wife and loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in the world.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ed; her sons: Gary (Stephanie Coffman) Brooks of Ft. Meade, Md., and Anthony (Selena Souza) Brooks of Coventry, R.I.; her sisters: Anna Incannova and Maria Incannova both of Germany; 4 brothers: Mimo Incannova of Italy, Carlo, Anthony, Giovanni Incannova all of Germany, four grandchildren: Hayden Brooks, Parker Brooks, Gabriel Brooks and Adam Brooks and one great-granddaughter: Bellamy.
She was predeceased by four of her siblings.
There will be no services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
