Gisele C. Gaskin Obituary

Gisele C. Gaskin, 92, of Lyndonville, Vermont, passed away Friday night, June 2, 2023. She was born Feb. 13, 1931, at home in East Hardwick, Vermont, to Edmund and Diana (Dion) St.Hilaire, the seventh of 11 children.
Speaking only French when she entered elementary school, she challenged herself to learn the English language quickly and discovered a passion for learning. She attended schools in Hardwick, Lisbon, N.H., and St.Johnsbury, Vt., graduating from Mt. St. Joseph Academy. She attended Notre Dame College in Staten Island, N.Y., and eventually earned her degree in Education at Lyndon State College.
In 1952 she met the love of her life, Ernest H. Gaskin and married him later that year. Six children later, she returned to the classroom and began her teaching career. Most of her 32 teaching years were in St. Johnsbury Middle School, but she especially enjoyed the challenge and joy of teaching in a one-room school in East Haven, Vt. In the early 1980s she was appointed to the state commissioner’s Council of Education and served several years as a demonstration teacher across the state. She worked closely with Lyndon State College mentoring future teachers.
Outside of the classroom, Gisele worked alongside Ernie in their business, Elisabeth Chase Candies. The two loved dancing and Whist games. Saturday evenings at the Gaskin House usually started with baked beans and ended with cards. The two also loved collecting antiques and travelled to shops and flea markets around New England.
Gisele was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, for many years running the food booth at Caledonia County Fair. She also belonged to the Vt. Retired Teachers Association, the DKG Society, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
Gisele was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Gaskin, a daughter, Lauri L. Larabee, and three sons-in-law, Vernon Larabee, Thomas Barrett, and Scott Palmer. She is survived by five children: Heidi (Reginald) Lussier of Kirby, Vt., Joni Palmer (Boyd Bean) of Danville, Vt., Ernest M. (Darla) Gaskin of Anderson, In, Patti (Roy Patterson) Barrett of St.Johnsbury, Vt., and Timothy (Paula) Gaskin of Lyndonville, Vt. Ten grandchildren: Tiffany Young, Toby (Sara) Lussier, Abbigail (Dustin) Richards, Emily (Josh) Ratcliff, Amanda Gaskin, Jenelle (Justin) Noble, TJ (Taryn) Barrett, Meagan (Matt) Johnson, Kevin (Angela) Gaskin, and Lyndi (Jason) Medico. 17 great-grandchildren: Alex, Victoria, and Gabriele Young; Trevor and Ethan Lussier; Rowen and Renlee Ratcliff; Natalie, Felicity, and Tristan Noble; Brynne and Madden Barrett; Corbin, Caiden, and Chloe Johnson; Joshua Gaskin; and Gavin Medico. Survivors also include one sister: Joanne (Leo) McClure of Hudson, N.H.; brother Louis (Marilyn) St.Hilaire of Burke, Vt. and two sisters-in-law: Pauline St. Hilaire of St. Johnsbury and Joyce Manor of Florida.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Church in Lyndonville at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Lyndon Center Cemetery, and a casual reception will follow at the Lyndonville VFW Building on High St. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Good Shepherd Catholic School, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
