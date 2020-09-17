Gisele C. Hallee Obituary

Gisele C. Hallee, 75, of Washington Ave, died Monday evening, September 14, 2020, at Littleton Regional Hospital after a period of failing health.
Mrs. Hallee was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada on November 24, 1944 the daughter of Levite and Cecile (Carrier) Levasseur. She was raised in Edmundston and was a graduate of Cormier High School. During a training session for the local paper mills she met Donald Hallee of Waterville, Maine. They married and for a few years resided in Pennsylvania but eventually settled in Gilman where Donald took up employment with Georgia Pacific at their Gilman mill.
Gisele was an active member of the Gilman community. She was a notary public and justice of the peace but will be remembered most for her service at the Gilman Senior Center. She performed many duties as a volunteer including cooking many meals but most notably was responsible for starting and running the Bingo games there. She also served on the board of directors as treasurer. Gisele also loved to travel and play Bingo.
Surviving family members include her husband Donald Hallee of Gilman; her two children Wayne Hallee of Hillsborough, NC and Lisa Littel of Naperville, IL; four grandchildren Caitlin and Cameron Hallee, Ethan and Shelby Littel; a brother George Levasseur of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Sunday afternoon, September 20th, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, at 9:00 a.m. in the Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville, Maine. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Waterville, Maine. The family has requested attendees to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made In her name to Gate of Heaven Parish 163 Main St. Lancaster NH 03584.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
