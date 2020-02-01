Glee Martin Ford - Obituary

Glee Martin Ford, age 86, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. went to sleep in Jesus Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He had been fighting bone cancer for the past four years. He passed away at home which was where he wanted to be.
He is survived by his wife Beulah (Plummer) Ford, his five children (Sylvia, Sharon, Marsha, Randy and Sean). He had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at the St. Johnsbury Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.