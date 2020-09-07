Glen Gadapee - Obituary

Glendon Herman Gadapee went home to be with the Lord, passing from this life on Sept. 4, 2020 at his home in East Haven, Vt. with his wife, Linda, and sister-in-law, Marcia Davis, by his side.
He was born in St. Johnsbury on March 4, 1937 to Harold and Eva Mae (Hines) Gadapee.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Erma Baker (Raeburn), Ellen Remick, Ester Stevenson (Otis) and brothers: Graydon (Joyce), Gordon, and Gerald Gadapee. He was also predeceased by his first wife: Ann Rivers.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, his caregiver and best friend, Linda Jenkins Gadapee. He leaves a son, Steven (Brenda), grandson, Corey, and great-grandson, Damyin. Survivors also include stepson, Scott Jenkins and Scott’s Children: Natasha and Derek Hackett and great-grandson: Shad Hackett, sisters-in-law: Marcia Davis (Rick), Janice Gadapee and Janice Bradtmuller Gadapee, brothers-in-law, Reginald Jenkins (Karen), and Richard Jenkins (Philann), plus many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one sister, Edna Gadapee Carpenter.
Glen graduated in 1955 from the St. J Trade School and during that time worked for Northern Cadillac. After that, he was employed by Curran Furniture, Vinton Motors, and St. J Auto as parts manager. After retirement, he organized the parts departments for Wells River Chevrolet and the Gilmore Ford Garage in St. J.
Glen was a selectman for the Town of East Haven and was a volunteer fireman as well. He served as a Board member for Caledonia County Fair Association.
In the 1960s he enjoyed stock car racing, driving his number 87 to victory at Northeastern Vermont Speedway in Waterford. He loved snow machining in the winter and his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and camping with Linda in the summer.
Glen had a passion for restoring old Farmall tractors, showing them in parades, and competition pulling at the fairs, earning many trophies and ribbons.
He was quick to help his neighbors, friends, and family at all times, never expecting anything in return for his many acts of kindness to others. Likewise, when Glen needed help, his nephews, Lyle Gadapee, Howard Remick, Mike Burt, and brother-in-law, Rick Davis, stepped up to the plate. Thanks to everyone who brought food, came to visit, or called with words of encouragement and support for the family. May you all be so richly blessed in your time of sorrow.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Woodmont Cemetery, Route 114, East Burke, Vt. with John Sleeper officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Guibord.com.
