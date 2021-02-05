Glenn George Shatney - Obituary

Glenn George Shatney of Reidsville, N.C., formerly of Concord, Vt. Passed away on Feb. 4, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1946, to Frank and Clara Shatney in East Calais, Vt. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He loved working in his garage and buying tools.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; son Glenn II (Hillary) of Reidsville; Daughters Cheryl (Richard) Miles of Concord, Vt. and Shannon McCullough (Michael) of Sumter, S.C..; five grandchildren, Ashley Seymour (Patrick) Victoria Anderson (Adrian), Adam Shatney, Brandi Shatney, and Corwin Deforge, One brother, Richard Shatney (Dorothy) of Snow Camp, N.C.; sisters Carol Brill and Barbara Lynaugh of St. Johnsbury, Vt., his foster family, Kevin, April and Lewis Elliott and Erin Michaud, brother-in-law, Herbert (Coleen) Elliott, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Kenneth and Leslie, nephew Christopher Chambers and foster son Brian Elliott.
Glenn opened his heart and home to many and will be remembered for his love of dogs, antique cars and trucks, and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.