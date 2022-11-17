Glenn Howard Olcott, Sr. passed away in his sleep Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at his younger son’s home in East St. Johnsbury, at the age of 99.
He was born in Mud Hollow in Kirby on July 9, 1923, the fifth of six children born to Harold and Nellie Avis (Elliott) Olcott.
As a young man, Glenn worked a few different jobs–at a sawmill, at a local farm, and at a creamery in St Johnsbury, before signing up to fight in Europe during World War II. He landed in England, as part of the 166th Engineer Combat Battalion, with Patton’s 3rd Army, and had the dangerous job of building (and destroying) bridges throughout Europe. When the war ended, Glenn returned home and soon met and married Jean Holmes. They were wed on Sept. 23, 1946, and shared 72 wonderful years together, until Jean’s death in October 2018.
In 1946, Glenn and Jean bought the farm on Severance Hill Road from his parents. They spent many years working hard together to build and improve the farm, later joined by both of their sons. To earn extra money, Glenn also hauled pulp logs to the paper mills in New Hampshire right up into the early 60s. He never truly retired, continuing to work on the farm during the summer, and would hop on a tractor to help with haying right up until about four years ago.
Glenn was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years, here at the farm and at the hunting camp in West Newbury. In his later years, he even made a trip to his son’s home in Alaska, and went salmon fishing.
Glenn had many, many friends, most who were also farmers, or loggers, who knew they were always welcome to stop by the farm for a visit. He and Jean were well-known for their hospitality, having frequent, large parties with both friends and family, filled with music, dancing, food, drink, and lots of talking and laughter.
In the early 70s, Glenn and Jean began spending part of their winters in Florida. First, for many years, in Kissimmee, where they had many great friends–fellow snow birds. Glenn spent time helping build decks and sheds for friends in the park, playing lots of golf and Texas Hold ‘Em, and just enjoying life with lots of parties and good times. Later, they would move to another park, this one in Zephyrhills.
For the last few years, Glenn lived with his son, Gary, on the farm, and we all consider it a blessing that this is where he passed.
Glenn is survived by his sons and their wives: Glenn, Jr. and Evelyn of Soldotna, Alaska, and Gary, Sr. and Veronica of East St. Johnsbury; his grandchildren: Wendy Olcott (Russ Nolan), Greg Olcott (Marnie), Penny Bessom (Rick), and Gary Olcott, Jr.; and his great-grandchildren: Brianna Bessom (Matthew Smith), Garrett, Adelina, Dario, and Derek Olcott, and Jessica Phegley. He is also survived by Jean’s living siblings: Jed and Lyman Holmes, Jennie Sanderson, and Carole Lyman, along with many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Jean, his granddaughter, Michelle Olcott, his great-grandchildren, Richard III and Gillian Bessom, and all of his siblings: Dora Tillotson, Clarence, Henry, Sr., and Leo Olcott, and Iris Secore.
A private graveside service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury, followed by a small gathering at the 3rd Congregational Church, also in East St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
