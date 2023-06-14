Glennard “Glenn” John Stiles Obituary

Glennard “Glenn” John Stiles, 87, of Lisbon, N.H., passed away in his long-time home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Glenn was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in Littleton, N.H., to Alberta (Guyer) and Chester Stiles. He had three siblings: Chester, Jr., Ruth, and Wayne.
He joined the Air Force on Jan. 26, 1954, and served our country until January 25, 1958. He was a member of the 509th Fighter Bomber Squadron and received a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.
Glenn bought his house in Lisbon in 1960 and made that his forever home. He had several occupations throughout the years but primarily worked independently as a painter and paperhanger. He met Margaret Nelson Hudson while she was waitressing at a diner in Littleton and they joined in marriage on May 27, 1966; they were happily married for 57 years. Some of his favorite pastimes were bowling, home improvement projects and spending time with his family.
Glennard was predeceased by his parents, Alberta and Chester Stiles, Sr.; his brothers, Chester Stiles, Jr. and Wayne Stiles; his sister, Ruth Stiles; three of his stepchildren, Edward L. Hudson, John Hudson, and Rose Hudson Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Stiles; his step-daughter Pamela Mardin; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Williams and Roger of Lisbon, N.H., Koren Superchi and Greg of Landaff, N.H., Audrey Mardin and Kevin Regnier of Littleton, N.H., Jennifer Small and Ken of Goffstown, N.H., Rhonda Clow and Todd of Weare, N.H., Rebecca Kelly and Edward of Pittsboro, N.C., Ronnie Smith and Mark Wagner of Northfield, N.H., Braun Hudson of Barre, Vt., Karen Hudson of Manchester, N.H., Jason Hudson and Samantha of Lisbon, N.H., and Todd Hudson of Lisbon, N.H.; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Eva Courtney, Priscilla Smith and Ruth Spencer, all of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life, at Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H., on Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m., with Melissa Gould serving as Celebrant. There will be a reception to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.