Gloria Bakker Obituary

Gloria Bakker passed on Sept. 9, 2022 while in hospice care in Albuquerque New Mexico. Her close family all had the chance to spend time with her and say their goodbyes.
Born Gloria Angela Rolleri in Newark, New Jersey, Gloria’s passion in life was simple. People. Whether it was in high school as part of every club, or in the neighborhood during her life in Cranford. Gloria attracted people to her. Enthusiasm, vitality, energy, and warmth were her strongest assets. She led committees, was a cub scout leader, a girl scout leader, and hostess of too many parties and get-togethers to count. Her family’s home in Cranford had an open-door policy and there wasn’t a day when folks were not popping in, visiting, and spending time. In fact, people knocked AS they walked in. And should anyone find the door locked, they all knew where the key was hidden.
Gloria was close to her older sister Virginia her entire life. Gloria was married to the love her life, Bill Bakker, for 27 years before deciding it was time for a different life choice. She was the mother of three children, Keith, Donna and Brett, and grandmother to Kate and Sam, Keith’s children. Gloria’s family also includes Kate and Luke’s, daughters, Isabel and Amara; as well as Donna’s husband, Jeff and Brett’s wife Lori.
Gloria enjoyed more than ten years working at Union Carbide in Bound Brook NJ. During that time, she burned the candle at both ends acting as president of the Hunterdon Hiking Club, volunteering at Woodlands Wildlife Rescue several times a week and working full time as Office Services Manager at Union Carbide. She rarely sat! Her life was full…full of people. Just the way she wanted it.
She retired to St. Johnsbury Vermont at age 63, but she will forever be a “Jersey Girl”. For over 20 years she volunteered as manager of Monday lunch program at Grace Methodist Church….yet another opportunity to be around people and make an impact with her enthusiasm. In August 2019 Gloria and her sister moved to Albuquerque near her two sons. Even in her last few years, spent in memory care, Gloria brought a spark to those around her. Her feistiness, energy and enthusiasm will be remembered and treasured.
She will be cremated according to her wishes. Next spring, her daughter will bring Gloria’s ashes to Illica, Italy, the village of her parents. There her ashes will be placed in the cemetery of her ancestors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gloria’s honor to the wildlife rescue center, where she volunteered or an animal rescue center, where her great-granddaughter volunteers in Alaska.
Woodlands Wildlife Rescue, New Jersey
Friends of Sitka Animal Rescue, Sitka, Alaska
