Gloria Buchanan Chamberlain - Obituary

Gloria Buchanan Chamberlain, 90 formerly of Route 5, in Barnet, Vt., died at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Gloria was born in Websterville, Vt. on May 10, 1930 to Kenneth William and Hazel (Conant) Buchanan. She was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre, Vt., class of 1948, then graduated from Lowell Commercial College and the Woburn Business School. She had been employed as the assistant to the supervisor of the accounts payable department for the University of Lowell, retiring in 1973.
Returning to Vermont upon retirement, she lived on Harvey’s Lake in West Barnet, moving to East Barnet in 1979.
Most recently, Gloria had attended the Pentacostal Church in East Barnet Village. She was also a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in St. Johnsbury and the American Legion Auxiliary in St. Johnsbury.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Arthur Willman and Everett G. Chamberlain; a son, Gary Willman; a sister, Edith Whitcomb; and a brother, Ray Buchanan.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth S. Willman and wife Jane of West Barnet, Vt.; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cynthia and Marion.
At Gloria’s request, there will be no services.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
