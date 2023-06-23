Gloria C. Blake Obituary

Gloria C. Blake, 96, Haverhill, N.H., passed peacefully at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill on June 19, 2023. She was born in Groton, Vt. on Nov. 22, 1926, to William and Addie (Frost) Cassady. She attended the Groton Village School through grade 8, then continued her education at St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1943.
The next two years were spent at the Concord School of Cosmetology. Upon completing courses there, she returned to St. J where she worked as a beautician until she met and married Earle Blake, Jr. of Pike, N.H. and settled in Haverhill. Some years later, she opened her own home-based salon and continued her work.
Gloria was an accomplished pianist, and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and other handcrafts.
She loved being near water and frequented the beaches at Old Orchard and York, both as a child and as an adult. She also enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Lake Gardiner.
She is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Addie Cassady, her brother, Durwood Cassady, her sister, Beulah Moulton, and her husband of 62 years Earle Blake.
She is survived by her daughter Gloria Root and husband Bradley of Haverhill; her granddaughter Angela Clifford and husband Roland of North Haverhill; two great-grandsons, Zackary Mann and his wife Samantha of Haverhill, and Elijah Clifford of North Haverhill, and a great-great-grandson Nathan Mann of Haverhill.
Gloria will be interred privately in the family lot in the Center Haverhill Cemetery.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is helping the family with arrangements.
