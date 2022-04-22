Gloria Lariviere Obituary

Gloria Lariviere, age 92, of Greenpoint Lane, Lyndon, Vt., passed peacefully in her sleep early Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Gloria was born in Worcester, Mass., on Dec. 15, 1929, daughter to the late Delvia Marchessault. She was raised and educated in Southbridge, Mass. and graduated from Notre Dame High School with the Class of 1947. She married Alfred Lariviere in 1948 and shared 58 years together until his passing in 2006. They made their home in Springfield, Mass., raising three children. She was one of the first Cub Scout Leaders in Springfield in the 1950s. Gloria was a gifted musician, playing piano and teaching for over 40 years. She began teaching at the Springfield Conservatory of Music eventually taking over the business and retiring after several years of ownership in 1989. After retiring she and Alfred moved to Cape Cod. They enjoyed travelling around the world in their free time before and after retirement, which included the countries of China, Ireland, Mexico, Thailand and the island of Antigua to name a few. She continued to play in church and teach at home, still doing so after moving to the Northeast Kingdom in 2014. She occasionally played the piano at the Lyndon Bible Church and was still teaching her grandchildren at 92.
Gloria was a true people person, able to strike up conversations with total strangers. She took up the artist’s brush as a hobby and began painting scenes, landscapes, birds and the like, which developed into making hand-painted cards for friends, family and church members as encouragement, birthdays and general cheer. She touched everyone she met in one way or another in a beautiful way, passing on the love given her from above. She is now home in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her son: Mark Lariviere and his wife, Colleen, of Lyndonville, her daughter: Elaine Joubert, of Garner, N.C., and her brother: Jean Paul Marchessault of Southbridge, Mass., seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her son, Brian Lariviere in 2012.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Lyndon Bible Church on Brown Farm Road in Lyndonville, with Rev. Joel Battaglia officiating. Interment will be private at a later date. There will be no Calling Hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.