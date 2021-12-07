Gloria Mary Goss Obituary

Gloria Mary Goss, 79, Jericho, Vt., passed away Dec. 4, 2021. Gloria was born Apr. 22, 1942, to George and Babs Brown of Bridlington, East Yorkshire, England. She grew up in Brid and helped care for her four sisters until, while visiting her newlywed sister Sheila in France, she met her husband of 52 years, Robert H. Goss of Barnet, Vt. They eventually settled in Vermont to raise their family.
She was active in Underhill ID PTA while her children were in school, then worked many years at Ames in Essex. She retired from TD Bank North in Williston and some may remember her friendly face and English accent at Natural Provisions in Williston. Gloria loved walking her dogs, the ocean, and gardening. She enjoyed music and was also a talented artist.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2017 and is survived by three children: Dean and his wife Misty; Tracy and her husband David; and John. She also leaves behind grandchildren Chris, Jessica, and Orin, as well as three sisters in England: Veronica, Pamela, and Patricia.
Per Gloria’s wishes, the family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont.
