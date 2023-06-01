Gloria Olcott passed away at the age of 70 in Largo, Fla. on Oct. 30, 2022.

Gloria is survived by her longtime companion Bertude Boyer and her five children and spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service on June 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury followed by a celebration of Gloria’s life at the Miles Pond Pavilion in North Concord, Vt.

