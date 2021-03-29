Gordon Fisher - Obituary

Gordon L. Fisher, of Littleton, N.H., passed away on March 24, 2021 after a long-standing illness. Gordon was born to Roland and Lorraine Fisher (Griffin ) on April 18, 1964 in Littleton, N.H. He was predeceased by both parents and brothers Jerry L. and Douglas N. Fisher.
Gordon leaves behind his wife Barbara Fisher, two daughters Kari Ann Rives and Kristi Grimard and five grandchildren. Gordon is also survived by his much loved sister Elizebeth Chase, brothers Richard Laflam, Reginald (Emily) Laflam, Albert, Eddie (Susan), Dale, and Rex Fisher, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his much loved pets. Gordon spent his entire life in construction trades working for Clinton Clough Construction and in recent years as a property manager and manager of The Jax Jr Movie Theater for Eames Realty, sharing with everyone his multiple talents and commanding work ethic. There was nothing he could not fix.
Gordon was always quick with a joke and had a dry wit that drew people to him. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, kayaking, shooting and racing sports.
All who knew him will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Any donations can be made, in Gordon’s name, to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Pillsbury-Phaneuf Funeral Home, Littleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.