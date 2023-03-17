Gordon George Ely Obituary

Gordon George Ely, age 88, of White School Road, East Burke, Vt., passed away peacefully after a short stay at the Pines Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville, Vt., on Monday morning, March 13, 2023.
Gordon was born on Feb. 14, 1935, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., son to the late Luther and Marion (Wilkins) Ely. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1953. He worked as a mechanic and spent the last 34 years of his career at Mekkelsen RV Trailer Services. Gordon enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, and snowmobiling, along with stock car racing at Northeast Speedway in his younger years with life-long friend, Junior Densmore.
He is survived by 2 sons: Gary Ely (Val), Brian Ely, and daughter: Linda Newland (Brian) all of East Burke, daughter-in-law: Cindy Ely of Bradford, Vt., grandchildren: Patricia Switser (Ben), Philip Newland (Jess) , Evan Newland, Jeremy Ely (Holly), Greg Ely (Stephanie) , Heather Ely, Jessica Lund (Matt), great-grandchildren: Holden, Grant, & Jerzie Newland, Able & Sawyer Brown, Shelby and Whitney Ely, Lucas & Natalie Ely, Chase & Grace Lund, Jace Ely and several nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his mother: Marion Sheltra and his father: Luther “Sunshine” Ely, daughter: Barbara Jean Ely and great-granddaughter: Prezlie Louise Newland, six brothers, two sisters and his half-brother: Gary Ely.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Howland Cemetery in West Burke on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.