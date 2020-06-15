Gordon Harold Perkins - Obituary

Gordon Harold Perkins, 46, of Santa Rosa, Calif., passed away on May 13, 2020. He fought his battle with alcoholism and depression courageously and fiercely for as long as he could. Gordon was born in Woodsville, N.H., grew up in Ryegate, Vt., and graduated from Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River in 1991, where some of his favorite times were spent on the soccer field, the basketball court, and the baseball diamond. From an early age, he wandered the shores of Ticklenaked Pond, fishing, boating, and swimming. Deer hunting season always found him in the woods, hoping to track down an elusive buck. He enjoyed time spent on his uncle’s farm, and for years was a 4-H member, showing calves at local fairs in the summertime. He attended Green Mountain Conservation Camp on Lake Bomoseen, Vt. and returned there for several summers during high school and college as a staff member, where his interest and passion for the environment and working with youth were nurtured, ultimately influencing his career path to become a science teacher.
He attended college at Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka, Alaska, Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vt., and Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., from where he graduated in 1996 with a BS in Biology. Following graduation, Gordon worked in New Hampshire, Florida and California.
In 2004 Gordon married Jennifer Saltzman of Santa Rosa, Calif., and they had three sons: Nathaniel Gordon, William Barrett, and August James.
Gordon returned to college to get his teaching credentials, and for the past 11 years, he has taught high school science, most recently at Roseland University Prep in Santa Rosa. He had a gift for establishing a wonderful rapport with his students and connecting with them, and they in turn loved and respected him.
He was a loving and involved Dad, coaching his sons in Little League baseball, sharing with them his love of sports and of the outdoors, fishing, and camping. Time spent with his boys was the joy of his life, whether it was playing catch, taking them fishing in his boat, playing a board game, or just snuggled up on the couch together watching a movie.
Gordon is survived by his three sons, Nathaniel, Willy, and August of Santa Rosa, his parents Gene and Nancy Perkins of Ryegate, Vt., his brother Gene Perkins, Jr. of Pompano Beach, Fla., his former wife and the mother of his sons Jennifer Perkins of Santa Rosa, his girlfriend Chantil Bjarnson of Santa Rosa, along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Harold and Vera Nelson, Gordon D. Perkins, and Arlene and Carroll Eastman.
Always wanting to help others, Gordon was an Organ and Tissue Donor.
Due to the COVID virus, the family plans to hold a celebration of life later in the summer.
Anyone wishing to express condolences is invited to consider a donation to any of the following:
A memorial fund that has been set up for the children of Gordon Perkins. Donations may be sent c/o Kenneth Nelson, 352 Symes Pond Rd., East Ryegate, VT 05042.
A donation to the Green Mountain Conservation Camp Foundation Fund to help purchase durable goods for the camp program. Donations may be sent to VT Fish & Wildlife, Attn: GMCC Endowment Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620. On the memo line, write “In memory of Gordon Perkins.”
A donation to a scholarship fund that has been set up in Gordon’s memory at Roseland University Prep, where Gordon taught. Checks may be made payable to Roseland Charter School and mailed to Roseland School District Office, Attn: Jenn Del Rosario, 1691 Burbank Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95407. On the memo line, write “Gordon Perkins Memorial Scholarship.”
