Gordon Stearns - Obituary

Gordon Stearns, age 64, of Daniels Drive, Lyndonville, Vt., died at his home early Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Gordy was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Jan. 25, 1955. He grew up in St. Johnsbury and went to the Brandon Training School. He worked in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville throughout his life including Town & Country, Lyndon State College, NVRH where he worked maintenance and housekeeping many years and at St. J Health & Rehab for over 40 years in the kitchen. Gordon loved his cats, collected movies, Disney memorabilia. He asked that there be no tears at his funeral but for people to bring their smiles.
He is survived by his best friend, Vicky Cochran of Waterford, friends and caregivers: Lori Theberge of Lyndon Center, Brittany Hersom of Sutton and Audrey Brooks of St. Johnsbury and his two best buddies: Chaz Therrien and Kaine Bragdon.
He was predeceased by his parents and his foster mother, Josephine Abbot, who raised him since birth.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury with Rev. Fr. Karl Hahr officiating. Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
