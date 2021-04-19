Gordon W. Peterson - Obituary

Gordon W. Peterson, 75, of Ryegate Road, Ryegate, Vt., died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, Lebanon, N.H.
Gordon was born in Cambridge, Mass., on May 10, 1945, to Richard L. Peterson and Virginia (Russell) Peterson Phelps. He was a graduate from Groton High School, Class of 1964. On July 8, 1966, he married Pamela Jean Smith.
Along with his wife, Pam, he farmed the Dawn Til Dusk Farm until the mid-1980s. He then worked for several years for the Town of Ryegate prior to his retirement.
After retiring, he enjoyed working and playing on his property whether it was riding ATVs, Jeeping, or hunting. However, one of his favorite activities was participating in antique tractor pulls with his John Deere tractors.
Gordon was predeceased by his wife, Pamela Peterson on March 28, 2008; his father, Richard Peterson; his mother, Virginia A. Phelps; and his step-father, Donald Phelps.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Peterson of Haverhill, NH; a brother, Ronald Peterson of Groton, Vt.; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
At Gordon’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A private graveside service will be observed in Pinehurst Cemetery, South Ryegate, Vt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryegate Historical Society, c/o Mr. Tim Wilson (treasurer), 979 Boltonville Road, Wells River, VT 05081.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
