Greg Alan Cone Obituary

Greg Alan Cone, 65, a resident of Route 7A in Shaftsbury, Vt. died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at his residence. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
