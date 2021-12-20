Gregorio (Greg) Sales Obituary

Gregorio S. Sales Jr. (“Greg” or “Junior” to family), age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Greg was born on July 25, 1930, in the Philippines.
He worked in various capacities in the advertising, retail, and banking industries before retiring in the early 2000’s as a part-time employee of George Mason High School, Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his former spouse, Marylou, and sons Greg III, Ramon, George and Paolo, and numerous relatives in the U.S., Canada, and in the Philippines. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew him.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the staff at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center and NVRH. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center, 1248 Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
His remains will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held sometime in the future to allow some family to join in.
